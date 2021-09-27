Dramatic footage captures the moment an SUV speeds across seven lanes of traffic in Australia, incredibly managing to avoid crashing into any other vehicles.

According to Northern Territory Police, who are investigating the incident, the driver lost control after failing to negotiate a turn.

The car eventually crashed into a business on the other side of the road, with the two passengers, a female driver and young child, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is incredibly lucky no one else was injured. Drivers are reminded to always drive with due care and attention,” Superintendent Daniel Shean said of the incident.