Swimmers across the country take the plunge with Christmas Day dips

Festive swimmers have headed to the coast for Christmas Day dips across the UK.

Portobello Beach in Edinburgh saw swimmers don a variety of Christmas hats, full elf outfits and tutus to brave the cold on Christmas morning.

People also gathered at Tynemouth Beach in the North East where similar Christmas costumes were worn by swimmers.

However, due to bad conditions, the dip at Felixstowe Suffolk was called off at the last minute, leaving many disappointed spectators and swimmers.

