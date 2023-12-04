Tanzania: Vehicles submerged by floods and mudslides as death toll continues to rise

At least 47 people have died and 85 others injured following heavy flooding and landslides in northern Tanzania, authorities said on Monday 4 December.

Overnight rain sent floodwater raging, causing destruction to property and vehicles in Katesh Town and its adjoining villages in the Hanang District.

The government has deployed the military to help rescue hundreds of people trapped by the flooding which has been described as the worst in years in the East African nation.

Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

Some vehicles were submerged in Katesh Town, where people waded through mud and floodwater to get around.