Taylor Swift would not endorse Biden, according to Donald Trump

Donald Trump has claimed that there is “no way” Taylor Swift could endorse Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The former president, 77, appeared to appeal for the singer’s support before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” he claimed.