Tesco puts 1,400 jobs at risk by axing counters and Jack’s discount shops

Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a number of supermarkets and petrol station stores which will put more than 1,400 workers at risk of redundancy.

The retailer confirmed on Monday that it plans to close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm, with seven stores shutting for good and the remaining six becoming Tesco shops.

It said the combined changes will put around 1,600 workers at risk.

On Tuesday, the supermarket giant said the vast majority of these redundancies would be a result of changing overnight staffing structures at many shops.