Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg Abbott

A pro-choice advert, featuring a “pregnant” child, has been released by the campaign group Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

In the short clip, a doctor is seen having a regular conversation about pregnancy with a patient and warns of the possibility of a C-section and long-term health issues.

As the doctor walks out of the room, the camera pans down to show a confused child sitting on the bed.

The words “Greg Abbott chose this” appear on-screen before the final message reads: “What do you choose?”

