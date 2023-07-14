Texas coastguard catches boat with haul of 660lb of illegal fish

The US Coast Guard seized 660lb of illegal fish on a boat off the coast of Texas on 12 July.

A coastguard boat crew intercepted four Mexican fishermen found illegally fishing off southern Texas.

The vessel was found eight miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line, authorities said. It was carrying one shark, 660lb of red snapper, as well as long lines, high flyers, a GPS and a radio.

The coastguard has detained the anglers and turned them over to border enforcement agents.