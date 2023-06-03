Powerful flash flood submerges and washes vehicles off Texas highway

Major flash floods on a Texas highway submerged a large truck and washed several other vehicles away after a wave of thunderstorms hit the state.

Footage filmed on June 1 on Highway 87 near O’Donnell recorded the moment motorists were washed away by the powerful rainfall - leaving them stranded and submerged.

A couple of the vehicles are seen precariously teetering on the edge of the highway while water continues to surround them.

The National Weather Services says three to five inches of rain fell within an hour making the roads impassable.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed emergency resources to help communities affected by the flooding and severe weather.