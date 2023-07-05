CCTV shows dozens running for cover during Fort Worth shooting

CCTV footage shows the moment a shooter opened fire at ComoFest in Forth Worth just before midnight on Monday, 3 July.

The incident was one of three mass shootings ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

Ten people were killed and 38 wounded in shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth.

Footage shows terrified attendees running as shots are fired in the Como neighbourhood.

No suspects have been identified, Fort Worth police said.