Up-close look at buoys with saw-like barbed metal used in Rio Grande

Footage shows an up-close look at buoys featuring saw-like barbed metal discs which are being used to form a barrier in the Rio Grande as part of Greg Abbott’s controversial border control methods.

Video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Rep Sylvia Garcia shows the orange spheres on land.

Sharp metal can be seen separating each buoy.

Ms Garcia called the buoys “barbaric, inhumane, and ungodly.”

“This is beyond politics and crosses a line into human rights violations,” she said.

The buoys and razor wire installed across the border will save lives by deterring migration, the Texas governor has claimed.