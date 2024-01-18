Hundreds of bats freeze to death as temperatures plummet in Texas

Hundreds of bats are freezing to death as temperatures plummet in Texas.

The current winter weather is having a big impact on the state’s wildlife, with many bats falling from their colonies.

Nearly 1,300 cold-stunned bats have been rescued this week from the Houston area alone, as Texas experiences record-low temperatures.

“Our hearts go out to them, a lot of them are killed by the freeze,” Lee Mackenzie, manager of the Austin Bat Refuge, said.

“We want to help as many as we can, we can’t save them all.”