Out-of-control skydiver crash-lands on market roof in Thailand

A market in Thailand descended into chaos as a skydiver crash-landed on its roof.

Footage shows the skydiver initially floating smoothly through the sky, holding onto the straps of a pink parachute.

Seconds later, panic ensues among shoppers at stalls at the market in Loei province as the skydiver suddenly descends into a crash landing.

The parachute is then seen bundled on the floor as groups of bystanders look on.

The skydiver managed to walk away from the incident uninjured.