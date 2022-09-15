Farmer pulled to safety after becoming trapped down 33ft-deep well

A farmer was pulled to safety after he became stuck at the bottom of a 32-foot deep well in Thailand on Tuesday, September 13.

Thawin Ketwong climbed down the narrow shaft to fix the pump, but began to suffocate as he tried to climb back up due to the lack of oxygen, and fell to the bottom.

Thankfully, the 62-year-old was able to use his phone to call his wife, who brought a crew to his rescue.

Footage shows the scene in Ang Thong province as the team lifted Mr Ketwong back to ground level.

