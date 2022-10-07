Mourners pay tribute to victims of Thailand mass shooting

A memorial was held today, 7 October, for the victims of a shooting at a daycare centre for children in Thailand.

At least 36 people, 24 of whom were children, were killed by a fired police officer in the country’s deadliest mass killing.

The shooting took place at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province at around 12:50pm local time.

A stream of people, including Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, have paid tribute to the victims by laying flowers at the daycare centre.

