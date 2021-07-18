The International Space Station was seen from the Canary Islands on Friday night, transiting in front of the moon.

The shuttle was clearly seen crossing the Earth’s satellite at 19.04 GMT.

The ISS orbits Earth at 7,66 kilometres per second resulting in the shuttle briefly projecting its silhouette on the moon for around 1 second.

The footage was shot from a crag in Tiritana beach in the island of Gran Canaria.

Over the last week, a new space plant growth experiment kicked off on the ISS and water bears were brought out of hibernation.