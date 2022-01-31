Theresa May calls out Boris Johnson: ‘They didn’t think the rules applied to No 10’

Theresa May has called out Downing Street’s actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming “they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10”.

The former Prime Minister has slammed Boris Johnson’s actions following allegations he broke several restrictions.

“What the Gray report does show is that Number 10 was not observing regulations they had imposed on members of the public.

“So either my right honorable friend has not read the rules, didn’t understand what they meant - and others around him - or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10.”

For more political news, sign up to our free newsletters here