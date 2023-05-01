Effect of Thomas Markle’s stroke seen for first time in ‘final ever’ interview

The effects of Thomas Markle's stroke last year can be seen for the first time in what he’s dubbed his 'final ever' interview.

Appearing frail and using a walking stick, Markle spoke significantly slower in the 7News Spotlight episode, as he revealed what he would say to his estranged daughter, Meghan, given the chance.

“I wish that we can sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences,” the 78-year-old said in a 'deathbed' plea, after describing the devastating impact of his health.

“She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly, I was thrown out.”

