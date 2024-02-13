TikTok’s ‘tunnel girl’ provides update on viral underground project

A TikTok user nicknamed “Tunnel Girl” has provided an update on her underground home project.

“Kala the Science Girl”, who has half a million followers, previously shared footage of her efforts to establish a tunnel leading to a storm shelter underneath her home in Washington DC.

Kala told Fox 5 on Monday that the permitting process for her project is expected to take at least another month.

“The report concluded that the structure of the tunnel is sufficient enough to support the rock, and the rock itself is stable and shows no sign of shifting. The work was accepted,” she said.