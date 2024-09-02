Tim Walz compares Donald Trump to school bullies with ‘politics of fear’

Tim Walz compared Donald Trump to school bullies as he criticised the former president for running on "the politics of fear."

Kamala Harris's VP pick drew on his background as a high school social studies teacher and football coach in his Labor Day speech on Monday, 2 September.

"Donald Trump has been running on the politics of fear. Look I know something about that, I supervised the lunchroom for a bunch of years," Mr Walz told a Milwaukee crowd.

"What I did know about that lunchroom too is the bullies who want to instil fear - they're the first ones to find out what happens when the tide turns," he added.