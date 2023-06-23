An animation shows the depth divers much reach to visit the Titanic wreck, which sits on the ocean floor at 3,700m below surface level.

Five people on board an OceanGate submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion” after the watercraft went missing during a tragic dive.

Debris from the watercraft were found on the seabed floor at a depth of about 4,000m.

The animation shows just how deep they intended to dive, with the 3,700m drop compared to a number of major landmarks.