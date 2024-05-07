Watch: Tory MP Paul Scully says he expects Labour to win general election

A Tory MP has suggested Labour will win the general election.

Paul Scully, who is standing down at the next vote, shared a bleak outlook for Rishi Sunak's government.

"There is a scenario we can get to, if we come up with a vision and sell that vision to the country, rather than just going from crisis to crisis... that you can get to a hung parliament or reduce the losses," he told BBC Politics on Tuesday 7 May.

"My personal view, is that Labour is going to win the election."