Train companies have “brought strikes upon themselves”, RMT chief Mick Lynch says, as 20,000 workers today stage a walk-out across the country.

The RMT union is in a long-running dispute with TfL over jobs, cuts and “attacks” on pensions and conditions and has announced more action. The ASLEF train drivers' union has also announced strikes and overtime bans.

Mr Lynch said: “Our members are out in heavy numbers, picketing and taking part in the action from the south west of England up to Scotland and it will have the effects the companies have brought on themselves.”