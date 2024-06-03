Ferrari-driving conman arrested at UK airport after five years on the run

This is the moment a convicted Birmingham fraudster who fled to Dubai was finally brought home to start a 10-year prison sentence.

Zahid Khan fled to the Middle East during his 2018 trial where he was eventually convicted of running a car number plate scam that promised to net him £500,000.

Khan, 38, jumped bail and fled, leaving relatives to take the rap for his crimes.

Later the same year, he was convicted in his absence of people smuggling after bringing illegal Afghan immigrants into the UK.

Khan was arrested by Turkish authorities on 27 November last year and on 22 December he was deported.

Newly released body-worn video shows the moment he was arrested at Manchester Airport by police, before being taken back to the West Midlands.

On Monday (3 June) Khan was jailed for four weeks, which he will serve consecutively with his 10-year sentence, which he began serving the day after his return to the UK.