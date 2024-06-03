Watch: Rob Burrow’s final message he wanted fans to see after his death

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow recorded a final heartbreaking message which he wanted fans to see after his death.

The England player and motor neurone disease campaigner died at the age of 41, his club announced on Sunday (2 June).

The message was played at the end of a special BBC documentary paying tribute to Mr Burrow on Monday.

In a recorded message, he said: “I hope I have left a mark on the disease and I hope it shows to live in the moment.

“I hope you find inspiration from my whole story.”

Mr Burrow later told people who are struggling: “Be brave and face it.

“Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment.”

He finished is message by saying: “Rob Burrow, over and out.”