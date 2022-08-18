Independent TV
Train strikes: Network Rail boss explains why they can't raise wages above 8% offer
Network Rail’s boss Andrew Haines has said that the company cannot afford any higher pay increases amid ongoing strikes.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) has rejected an 8 per cent pay increase offer from Network Rail because it was over three years.
Mr Haines said that the offer was “good” and “supported by job security.”
“What I don’t want is people coming to work with a pay rise but then worried that their job is going to be under threat because we’ve actually bankrupted the company,” he told Good Morning Britain.
01:21