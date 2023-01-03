Rail passengers faced fresh strike disruption on Tuesday 3 January as many attempted to return to work following the Christmas break.

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators stage two 48-hour walkouts starting on Tuesday and Friday.

Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the country in a repeat of what became a familiar sight last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.