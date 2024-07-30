Trump makes joke about wife Melania’s reaction to Butler rally shooting

Donald Trump made a joke about his wife Melania’s reaction to the attempted assassination on him.

Trump revealed his wife was watching his Butler rally live when he was shot at by Thomas Crooks on 13 July.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked: “What was Melania’s reaction?”

Trump replied: “She was watching live. It was all over the place, it was on television.

“I asked her that, I mean, I wasn’t there, I was on the ground. When I could talk to people I said, ‘So what was your feeling?’, and she said she can’t even talk about it, which is OK because that means she likes me.”

The full interview airs on Fox News on Tuesday evening (30 July).