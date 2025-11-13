Fox News host is unimpressed with Trump's latest DC renovation plan

Fox News host Laura Ingraham appeared unimpressed with Donald Trump’s latest DC renovation plan.

During an exclusive White House interview that aired Wednesday (12 November), the president showed Ingraham concept photos for a proposed white re-paint of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB). The building was constructed between 1871 and 1888.

“Look at that, how beautiful that is,” Trump said.

“But you’re not worried it’s like a big white blob?” Ingraham asked.

“No, it really, it brings out the detail,” the president responded.