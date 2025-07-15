The View host tears into Republican infighting over Epstein files

The View host Ana Navarro tore into Republicans' responses to the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files during Tuesday's (15 July) program.

It comes as a growing number of the president's supporters have complained after he encouraged people to move on from the Epstein files.

For years, right-wing influencers circulated theories online about the government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his death in federal prison, perpetuating claims that a ring of high-profile, powerful individuals helped cover up the convicted pedophile’s actions and ensure he never stood trial.

But last week’s Justice Department and FBI memo shut down many of those theories, including the existence of a “client list,” and disappointed many Trump supporters who refused to believe the absence of bombshell revelations.

"It turns out that when you spend years building a five-alarm fire, you can’t put it out by pissing on it," Ms Navarro said.