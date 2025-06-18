Donald Trump threatened to withhold funds from California wildfire victims because of his dislike for the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

The president took questions from the press on the morning of June 18, 2025, as workers installed a large flag pole on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump was asked if his recent "dust-ups" with Gov. Newsom would impact the wildfire relief California would receive, to which the President responded, "Yeah, maybe".

Gavin Newsom has since responded to Trump's threat via X, stating, "Only a truly disturbed person would threaten to withhold aid from victims because they don’t like someone."