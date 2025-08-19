Macron addresses Trump’s hot mic remark about Putin’s Ukraine deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed Donald Trump’s hot mic remark about a Ukraine peace deal with Russia.

The US president was hear whispering that Vladimir Putin “wants to make a deal for me” before his meting with European leaders at the White House on Monday (19 August).

Speaking to NBC News about Trump’s comments, Macron said: “I think, at the end of the day, if we have a deal this is a greatness

“Your president is very confident about the capacity he has to get this deal done and can break this daily killings which are the responsibility of the Russian aggressors, so I think it is great news.”