Trump makes bizarre claim London is so dangerous people are ‘stabbed in the a**’

Donald Trump has claimed that London is so dangerous that "people are being stabbed in the ass" as he continued to criticise the city's mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan.

The US president has previously described Sir Sadiq as a "terrible mayor" and made an unfounded claim that Sir Sadiq wants to impose sharia law in London. Sir Sadiq responded by dubbing Mr Trump “racist, sexist, misogynistic,” and “Islamophobic."

"My mother loved London... That was a different London than you have today. Today you have people being stabbed in the ass or worse," Mr Trump claimed in a GB News interview.