Jan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence

The details of Donald Trump’s final phone call to Mike Pence on January 6 were revealed during testimonies on Thursday (16 June) to the House Select Committee investigating the events of the Capitol insurrection.

Nicholas Luna, a former assistant to Mr Trump, recalled the moment the former president called Pence a “wimp”.

Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka said that the “loose and casual” conversation was “heated”.

The former president told Mr Pence that he was not “tough enough” to overturn the election, Mr Pence’s former national security advisor General Keith Kellogg testified.

