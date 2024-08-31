Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suffered another security scare as he held a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday 30 August, weeks after his attempted assassination in Butler on 13 July.

Footage showed security staff tackling and escorting an attendee who, according to eyewitnesses, corrected Mr Trump's pronunciation of vice president, and election rival, Kamala Harris.

The unidentified man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed.

Footage shows people near him trying to pull him off the riser.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies quickly rushed to the scene and subdued him with a taser, while the crowd cheered.