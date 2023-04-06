Stormy Daniels has revealed that she does not believe Donald Trump should go to prison for alleged crimes involving her.

The 76-year-old became first former US president to face criminal charges after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 30 March in a probe over hush money paid to the adult film star.

Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored in an interview due to be broadcast on TalkTV on Thursday at 8pm, Ms Daniels said: "Specific to my case, I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration."

