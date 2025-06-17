President Donald Trump mocked Tim Walz when asked if he would call the Minnesota governor following this weekend’s politically-motivated attacks against Democrat politicians in his state.

Vance Boelter has been charged over the fatal shooting of state representative Melissa Hortmann and her husband, Mark, and the wounding of state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Boelter is currently being held on a $5m bail after a two-day manhunt.

Trump insulted the 2024 Democrat vice presidential candidate as “whacked out” when he was asked on Air Force One if he planned on speaking to Governor Walz,

“The guy doesn't have a clue. He's a mess. So I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?” Trump concluded.