How Trump and Zelensky’s explosive first White House meeting played out

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are due to unite for a second meeting at the White House following their explosive showdown.

In February 2025, the pair's critical talks on Ukraine erupted into a shouting match in the Oval Office.

The US president and JD Vance shouted over the Ukrainian president; the meeting appeared to go south when the US vice president accused Mr Zelensky of being "disrespectful" when he said US security guarantees are necessary for a ceasefire.

Mr Zelensky's clothes, a departure from his usual military fatigues, were mocked by Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend.

"I will wear [a suit] after this war finishes. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better," Mr Zelensky retorted.

The pair are due to meet again on Monday, 18 August, days after Mr Trump met with Vladimir Putin.