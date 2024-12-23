Moment cargo ship tips on side, narrowly missing crew in Turkey

A cargo ship in Turkey tipped on its side at a port in Istanbul on Monday (23 December), narrowly missing personnel below it.

CCTV footage shared by Turkey's Directorate General for Maritime Affairs showed the Anmah vessel rolling over at around 1am GMT.

The ship tipped because of an imbalanced loading of the cargo, the governor's office said.

Ten of the 15 crew were rescued by aid workers and five jumped into the water and got away by themselves, it added.

Officials said one person who was lightly injured was transferred to hospital.