Babies pulled from rubble of Turkey earthquake flown to safety on Erdogan’s plane

Turkish President Erdogan sent a presidential plane to fly 16 babies who were rescued from the rubble in Kahramanmaras to the country’s capital.

Hospital doctors were able to check on them and confirmed the infants were in a stable condition, before allowing Turkey’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan to visit them.

Most of the children’s families are not currently traceable but there is still hope as rescue operations are continuing at affected sites in the country.

Erdogan admitted there have been "shortcomings" in Turkey’s response to the earthquake and blamed the cold weather conditions and damage to Hatay airport.