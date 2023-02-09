Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared that members of her family in Turkey are sleeping outside after a devastating earthquake hit the country.

At least 16,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.

Ms Cülcüloğlu told Sky News that she would travel to help with relief efforts as soon as she could.

“It’s scary because it’s people who are very close to me... I want to use my platform as much as I can to help anyone from Syria and Turkey.”

