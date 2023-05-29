Erdogan supporters celebrate on Ankara roads after president claims election victory

Celebrations were taking place across the city of Ankara on Sunday (28 May) after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection, according to unofficial results, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

With nearly 99 per cent of ballot boxes opened, unofficial results from competing news agencies showed Erdogan with 52 per cent of the vote, compared with 48 per cent for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Supporters of the divisive populist were celebrating even before the final results arrived, waving Turkish or ruling party flags, and honking car horns.

