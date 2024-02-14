Trapped residents rescued by dinghies as raging floods wash away roads in Turkey

Flooding in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya left one person dead, as severe rainstorms unleashed torrents that destroyed roads and bridges, and submerged cars in water on Tuesday 13 February.

In footage shared by the mayor of Antalya, Muhittin Böcek, trapped residents in flooded houses were seen being escorted to safety by boats.

Rescue workers also waded through knee-deep floodwater to save stray dogs and cats trapped in the city.

Turkey’s deputy interior minister, Munir Karaloglu, confirmed that one person died in the adverse weather.