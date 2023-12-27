Professor behind world's most complex twin separation surgery practiced using AI

The professor behind the world’s most complex twin separation surgery revealed he practiced the operation using AI.

Doctor Noor Ul Owase Jeelani, who is based in London, led a team of 100 medical experts to separate conjoined twins Arthur and Bernardo Lima in June 2022.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (27 December), Mr Jeelani revealed he practiced the surgery using AI.

He said it was one of the most complex separation processes ever completed.

The twins, who are now four years old, continue to do well following their life-saving surgery