Fierce Typhoon Shanshan winds force planes to abort landings at airport in Japan

Strong and powerful winds brought on by Typhoon Shanshan forced a series of planes to abort their landings at Fukuoka airport in Japan on Thursday (29 August).

Video captured and shared on social media showed multiple aborted landings by several aircraft as each approached the runway.

In one clip, Air Seoul flight number HL8073 was seen coming in toward the tarmac before it suddenly swerved sideways and took off into the air.

Bringing gusts of up to 112mph, strong enough to blow over moving trucks, the typhoon was near the coastal city of Kunisaki in Oita Prefecture at 8:45am on Friday and moving northeast, according to authorities.