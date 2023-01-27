Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis police beat her son 'to a pulp'

Tyre Nichols's mother has described the horrendous physical state her son was in as he died in hospital.

RowVaughn Wells told CNN that her 29-year-old was "beaten to a pulp" during the emotional interview.

"His head was swollen like a watermelon," she said while listing off his visible injuries, adding they "beat the crap out of him."

Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Bodycam footage of the arrest where Mr Nichols sustained his injuries will be released on Friday, 27 January.

