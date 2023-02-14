Former UFO investigator explains what data spy balloons could ‘intercept’

A former UFO investigator has explained what kind of data suspected Chinese spy balloons could be trying to “intercept”.

Nick Pope, a former investigator with the Ministry of Defence, told BBC Breakfast that the recent incidents are a potentially “serious national security breach”.

“Underneath this balloon was a very sophisticated signals intelligence array that - from what I understand - was able to locate various communications devices and possibly intercept the communications that took place on them,” he explained.

“This is a very potentially serious national security breach.”

