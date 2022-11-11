Ukrainian soldiers raised flags in a village in Kherson Oblast on Thursday, 10 November, after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area.

Footage shows soldiers displaying a Ukrianian flag outside the village council building in Kyselivka on the 260th day of the war.

Flags were raised in the city of Kherson, which was the only regional capital captured by Russia since February, on Friday as all Russian soldiers were moved across the Dnipro river to the eastern bank.

