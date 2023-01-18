The death of Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky in a helicopter crash this morning (18 January) was a “big tragedy” for the country, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

At least 14 people, including one child, died in the crash, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Mr Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and state secretary of the ministry of internal affairs Yurii Lubkovych were killed.

The cause of the crash has not been established, though no fighting has been reported recently in the area surrounding the capital.

Sign up for our newsletters.