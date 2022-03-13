Watch live as Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland

Refugees continue to arrive in Poland in the hunt for food and shelter more than two weeks after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of children are among two million refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

The Ukrainian government-enforced martial law, banning all-male citizens 18-60 years old from leaving the country.

