Boris Johnson has said the actions of Russian forces in Bucha don't “look far short of genocide”.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, the Prime Minister said he was confident there would be more international sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“I’m afraid when you look at what’s happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn’t look far short of genocide to me,” he said.

